ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA



Ref: ACC/PR/21/024

23rd July, 2021



PRESS RELEASE



ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY, FORMER BANKER AT THE ROKEL COMMERCIAL BANK

The High Court of Sierra Leone Holden at Freetown, presided over by the HONOURABLE JUSTICE SIMEON ALLIEU, has on Thursday 22nd July, 2021, sentenced MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY, a former Banker at the Rokel Commercial Bank, and of No. 2 Alcock Street, Off Macauley Street, Freetown, to pay a fine of ONE HUNDRED MILLION LEONES (Le 100,000,000.00) immediately or SERVE TEN (10) YEARS IMPRISONMENT, after his conviction on TWO (2) counts of corruption offences. The Honourable Judge also ordered MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY to pay a restitution of THREE BILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND TWENTY MILLION, ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY-FIVE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY-TWO LEONES (LE 3,920,145,262.00) on or before the 30th September, 2021, being funds he misappropriated from the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) .



The HON. JUSTICE SIMEON ALLIEU convicted MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY after he pleaded guilty to Count 1 and Count 3 of the charges; Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128(1)(a), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 as amended in 2019 respectively.



It could be recalled that, MOHAMED SHEKU TURAY and Seven Others, ALIMAMY SESAY, NOAH WINNEBAH, ABIOSEH OLA BARNES, MUSA MOMOH LAHAI, HAWA Y. KAMARA, MARY BANGURA (MRS NGEGBAI) AND RUGIATU KALOKOH were on 16th July, 2021 indicted by the ACC for misappropriating the sum of THREE BILLION, NINE HUNDRED AND TWENTY MILLION, ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY-FIVE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY-TWO LEONES (LE 3,920,145,262.00) being Electricity Bill paid to EDSA for the supply of electricity. The convict is the principal accused person in the indictment.



Meanwhile, the matter against ALIMAMY SESAY, NOAH WINNEBAH, ABIOSEH OLA BARNES, MUSA MOMOH LAHAI, HAWA Y. KAMARA, MARY BANGURA (MRS NGEGBAI) AND RUGIATU KALOKOH, continues at the High Court of Sierra Leone Holden at Freetown.



In this regard, the Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its relentless commitment to protecting public funds and resources at all times.



For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, the Public Relations Officer on +23278832131 or via email [email protected]



….…………………………………

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH