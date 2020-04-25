ACC Secures Conviction Against Abdul Razak – Le100Mill Fine or 10 Years Imprisonment

ACC CONVICTION UPDATE: IT Officer charged few days ago for Conflict of Interest Corrupt Practices at the Sierra Leone Pharmacy Board has Pleaded Guilty on two counts and has been fined Le 50Million on Each Count totalling Le100Million Leones fine or face 10 Years Imprisonment.

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/014 23rd April, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE

ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST ABDUL RAZAK KABBA, FORMER SENIOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, PHARMACY BOARD OF SIERRA LEONE ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

The High Court of Sierra Leone Holden at Freetown, presided over by HON. JUSTICE SIMEON ALIEU has on Thursday, 23rd April, 2020 sentenced ABDUL RAZAK KABBA, Former Senior Information and Technology Officer of the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, Ministry of Health and Sanitation and of Wilberforce – Guard Room in Freetown, to Ten (10) years imprisonment or pay a fine of Le 100, 000,000 (One Hundred Million Leones), following his conviction on TWO (2) counts of Corruption Offences.

ABDUL RAZAK KABBA , Former Senior Information and Technology Officer at the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, was standing trial on 16 (sixteen) counts of Corruption Offences including Conflict of Interest, contrary to Section 45(1), Participating in Proceedings of a Public Body, contrary to Section (45(2), and Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, as amended by the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act.No.9 of 2019, respectively.

The HON. JUSTICE SIMEON ALIEU, convicted ABDUL RAZAK KABBA on count one and two following his guilty plea on both counts, and ruled that the he pays a fine of Fifty Million Leones (Le: 50,000,000) on each count totaling Le: 100,000,000(One Hundred Million Leones) or face five years jail term each, to run consecutively and not concurrently. The Judge further ruled that the fines be paid immediately.

In this regard, the Commission wishes to advise all Public Officers who are in control of Public Resources to comply with laid down laws and procedures in the handling of same.

The Commission was represented by N.B.E Davis Esq, whilst the convict was represented by D.J Lavalie Esq. and Abdul Karim Koroma Esq.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, the Public Relations Officer on +232-78-83-21-31 or via email [email protected]

…………………………..

SUCCESS IBRAHIM SEI KAMARA

PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSISTANT