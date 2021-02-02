ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

2nd February, 2021.

Ref: ACC/PN/21/001

PUBLIC NOTICE

ACC REMINDS PUBLIC OFFICERS LEAVING OFFICE TO DECLARE THEIR INCOME, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to remind Public Officers, especially those who have left office either by way of resignation, end of contract, dismissal, retirement or otherwise, that they are to submit to the Commission an Exit Declaration Form as provided in Section 119(3) of the Anti-Corruption Act (No. 12) of 2008 (as Amended by Act No. 9 of 2019), which states; “In the case of every person who ceases to be a public officer, not later than three months from the date on which he ceases to be a public officer, except where extended by the Commissioner in writing, he shall file in respect of his assets, income and liabilities covering the period from the date of his last declaration to the date on which he is required by this sub-section to furnish a declaration”.

In this regard, the Commission is requesting all public officers who have left public office in the recent past and who fall within the stipulated category to submit their Exit Declaration Forms to the Commission, failing which, you shall be prosecuted pursuant to Section 122(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act (No. 12) of 2008 (as amended in 2019).

The Commission also encourages new employees and appointees to public offices to fill and submit their Asset Declaration Forms to the Commission’s sub-office at Lotto Building, Tower Hill, Freetown and its Regional offices in Bo, Kenema, Makeni, Kono and Port Loko and also online at www.anticorruption.gov.sl.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or [email protected]

…………………………………

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH