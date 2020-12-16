21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 17, 2020
ACC PRESENTS 100 MILLION LEONES TO THREE (3) WINNERS OF NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION CREATIVE COMPETITION

By Sierra Network
Wednesday- 16th September, 2020.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone, has on Wednesday, 16th December 2020, at it’s Head Office in Freetown, presented prize money to the tune of 100 Million Leones to the winners of the just-concluded National Anti-Corruption Creative Art Competition 2020.

The object of the competition, which is a public education drive, is to create a platform for young people with creative art talents, to “Have their Say” in the anti-corruption campaign.

This should also enlist the support of other young Sierra Leoneans in the national campaign against corruption.

This nationwide competition attracted entries from over 300 young Sierra Leoneans between the ages of 13-30; and captured the attention of thousands more across the county.

It presented these youngsters the platform to uniquely portray the rippling effects of corruption on our society and effective ways to ameliorate the menace- using spoken words, video documentary, sculpture and painting.

The winner of the competition, Alhaji Amadu Kondeh , was presented a cheque of 50 Million Leones; first runner-up Rakiatu Jalloh received a cheque of 30 Million Leones; and Edna N. F. Baimba the 2nd runner-up received a Cheque of 20 Million Leones (collected by her mother.

Presenting the cheques to the winners of the competition, ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. congratulated all three winners and further admonished them to be actively involved in the fight against corruption, using the competition as a springboard.

He reminded them that young people will bear the greatest effects of a corruptly infested society; but will also stand to benefit the most from a corrupt-free society.

This will inevitably require the active involvement of young people with the work of the ACC, he said.

The ACC Commissioner assured them all that with him as head of the country’s anti-graft body, sufficient space will always be provided for young people in the fight against corruption.

He ended by declaring the three winners as Anti-Corruption Ambassadors.
The presentation of the cheques to the two runners up was done by the Deputy Commissioner of ACC Augustine Foday Ngobie and the Director of Human Resource Yatta Katta.

The Anti-Corruption Commission Creative Competition was organised by the ACC in partnership with the Children and Youth Awareness Forum, African Young Voices Television (AYV), with support from Africell.

