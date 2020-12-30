21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC Presented A 3rd Cheque Of Le 8Billion To President Bio

By Sierra Network
190
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC Presented A 3rd Cheque Of Le 8Billion To President Bio

https://twitter.com/FrancisKaifala/status/1344325296439353344 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref:...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 14 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update30th December 202014 New Cases2583 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

The MBSSE and TSC will start publishing monthly teacher payroll at district level

"The MBSSE and TSC will start publishing monthly teacher payroll at district level and online effective end...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/042 30th December, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE

ACC HANDS OVER 8 BILLION LEONES CHEQUE TO PRESIDENT JULIUS MAADA BIO AS PART OF 26.8 BILLION LEONES RECOVERED IN THE PAST TWO AND HALF YEARS AS NON-CONVICTION BASED ASSET RECOVERY

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has presented to His Excellency, President Brig. (Rtd.) Dr. Julius Maada Bio, a cheque of EIGHT BILLION LEONES (Le 8BN) as part of a total of TWENTY-SIX BILLION EIGHT HUNDRED MILLION LEONES (Le 26.8 BN) recovered since July 2018 from the corrupt as part of its non-conviction based asset recovery. This amount in the cheque represents the total recovery in cash from the corrupt for the year ending December, 2020. The presentation ceremony took place on Wednesday 30th December, 2020, at State House in Freetown.

Presenting the cheque in the afore-stated amount to President Bio, the ACC Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq., said a strong anti-corruption effort goes after “the assets” in addition to strategies like prosecution, prevention and public education and not just “the person”. He stated, “In Africa, we have been a leading example in the way to fight corruption and I am proud to say many other countries are following and learning from us”. He went further to note that, the cheque being presented by the ACC is part of undiluted non-conviction-based asset recovery effort only; and does not include monies recovered on behalf of Government agencies, fines imposed by the Courts, and other assets recovered like houses and vehicles.

Receiving the cheque, the President thanked the ACC Commissioner and his Team for “the way they have spearheaded one of the most difficult fights admirably”. He said most of the problems the country faces today were as a result of acts of corruption and the fact that little or nothing was being done to combat them over the years preceding his tenure. “We know corruption always fights back, but we should never relent because this is a fight for the poorest of the poor,” the President said. He said he was happy that the anti-corruption campaign is producing results that have made him proud because of the way other nations make reference to Sierra Leone’s anti-corruption efforts in his presence at high level meetings and in conversations among his peers. The President reiterated his commitment to building a modern medical diagnostic centre in Sierra Leone from the stolen funds recovered by the ACC, which he said are part of his Human Capital Development agenda.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

……………………………………
MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH
ASSISTANT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 14 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC Presented A 3rd Cheque Of Le 8Billion To President Bio

https://twitter.com/FrancisKaifala/status/1344325296439353344 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref:...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 14 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update30th December 202014 New Cases2583 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

The MBSSE and TSC will start publishing monthly teacher payroll at district level

Sierra Network - 0
"The MBSSE and TSC will start publishing monthly teacher payroll at district level and online effective end of December 2020. As much...
Read more
Blog

PASSPORTS Of ALL INBOUND Passengers Shall Be WITHHELD Starting….

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8MSoLBkq24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpSzGiPRjt4
Read more
Blog

An Urgent Appeal – Help save the Life of Baby Blessings Abu – The Sick Pikin Project

Sierra Network - 0
Update on Blessing Finda Abu Since the 15th of December 2020 when we started the campaign to raise funds...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The MBSSE and TSC will start publishing monthly teacher payroll at district level

Blog Sierra Network - 0
"The MBSSE and TSC will start publishing monthly teacher payroll at district level and online effective end of December 2020. As much...
Read more

PASSPORTS Of ALL INBOUND Passengers Shall Be WITHHELD Starting….

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8MSoLBkq24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpSzGiPRjt4
Read more

An Urgent Appeal – Help save the Life of Baby Blessings Abu – The Sick Pikin Project

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Update on Blessing Finda Abu Since the 15th of December 2020 when we started the campaign to raise funds...
Read more

IAFRIKA-SL LTD – AFRO ZONE & UP-FRONT AFRIQUE COMING SOON

Blog Sierra Network - 0
IAFRIKA-SL LTD, is a registered Multimedia & Consultancy Company with a vision to give face lift to the Media Landscape and Creative...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 14 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0