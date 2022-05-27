22.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC PAYS BACK LE:105,800,000 RECOVERED CASH TO ABERDEEN WOMEN CENTRE

By Sierra Network
185
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

                                                                                                        27th May, 2022.

NEWS BRIEF

ACC PAYS BACK LE:105,800,000 RECOVERED CASH TO ABERDEEN WOMEN CENTRE

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has today, Friday 27th May 2022, at its 3 Gloucester Street, Headquarters Office in Freetown, handed over a cash of Sixty-Two Million Leones (Le:62,000,000) to the Management of the Aberdeen Women Centre, being recovery from an investigation into alleged misappropriation of Two-Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety-four Leones (Le:228,766,494) by some staff members attached to the Finance Department of the Centre. Prior to this presentation, the ACC had also on the 25th May 2022, handed over to the Women Centre a recovered cash of Forty-Three Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Leones (Le43,800,000).

As of today 27th May, 2022, the total amount recovered and paid back to the Women Centre is One Hundred and Five Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Leones (Le:105,800,000)

The balance amount of One Hundred and Twenty Two Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty Nine Leones (Le:122,966,494) will be fully recovered within a year.

Handing over the cash of Sixty-Two Million Leones (Le:62,000,000) to representatives of the Aberdeen Women Centre, Commissioner of the ACC, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. assured the Management of the Aberdeen Centre of ACC’s firm commitment to holding all persons accountable for corruption and recovering stolen public and donor funds. He encouraged them to continue to support the health sector.

Receiving the recovered cash, Rebecca Larsson, Country Director, and Francis Gitao Non-Clinical Director, Aberdeen Women Centre, thanked the ACC team for the swift, timely and successful intervention.

The Aberdeen Women Centre is a donor funded facility, which provides free medical and related services to pregnant women, sexual based violence and fistula victims.

© Public Relations Unit, ACC

Previous articleACC started the review of the recently released Covid Funds Audit 2020 and will take swift action on issues flagged to constitute Corruption
Next articleChronic Absenteeism of Many MPs …A Cause for Concern
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Health Minister’s Productive Engagement attracts more Support from Global Fund

As a result of the productive engagement initiated by the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby with...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Health Minister’s Productive Engagement attracts more Support from Global Fund

Sierra Network - 0