22 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...
NewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC NEWS: Ben Fornah CONVICTED And Should Pay Le 30 Million instantly; or 3yrs Imprisonment

By Sierra Network
727
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

THE DIVIDENDS OF PRESIDENT BIO’S QUICK ACTION ECONOMIC RESPONSE PROGRAMME (QAERP)

(c) Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The COVID-19 pandemic has had a...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update30th June 202012 new confirmed cases1462 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC NEWS: Ben Fornah CONVICTED And Should Pay Le 30 Million instantly; or 3yrs Imprisonment

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/02030th June, 2020
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/020
30th June, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACC SECURES CONVICTION AGAINST BEN FORNAH

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that the High Court of Sierra Leone, Holden in Freetown, presided over by the HON. JUSTICE KOMBA KAMANDA JA, has on the 29th June, 2020, convicted BEN FORNAH of No. 2C Line, Tengbe Town, Freetown, on one-count of corruption offence.

The HON. JUSTICE KAMANDA JA, convicted BEN FORNAH and ruled that he pays a fine of THIRTY MILLION LEONES (Le: 30,000.000/00) instantly; or serve a three years imprisonment term.

Between 1st July and 31st August, 2016, BEN FORNAH willfully failed to comply with applicable procedures in the allocation of public property. Mr. FORNAH improperly allocated to a member of the public, an electric SAGEM Meter, with Serial Numbers 98000391940, being public property in the custody of the United Business Systems, but held on behalf of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), without following due procedures contrary to Section 48(2)(b) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 12 of 2008.

The ACC was represented by Lawyer M. M SOW, while Lawyer I. KANU represented the convict. Mr. MICHAEL SAMBOLA of Radio Democracy FM 98.1 was the lead prosecution witness in this matter and we thank him and Radio Democracy 98.1 for their support with the prosecution.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its continued resolve to fight corruption at all levels and pursue justice at all times without fear or favour.

For further enquiries, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, the Public Relations Officer on +232-78-83-21-31 or via email [email protected]

……………………………….
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

Previous articleSLRSA Enforces The Use of Passenger Manifest
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

THE DIVIDENDS OF PRESIDENT BIO’S QUICK ACTION ECONOMIC RESPONSE PROGRAMME (QAERP)

(c) Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The COVID-19 pandemic has had a...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update30th June 202012 new confirmed cases1462 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
News

ACC NEWS: Ben Fornah CONVICTED And Should Pay Le 30 Million instantly; or 3yrs Imprisonment

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/02030th June, 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

SLRSA Enforces The Use of Passenger Manifest

Sierra Network - 0
29th June, 2020 A team led by the Executive Director of the SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh and his Deputy...
Read more
Blog

World Bank Approves $50 Million Grant To Improve Education Quality

Sierra Network - 0
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 – The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $50 million grant to support the Government...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

THE DIVIDENDS OF PRESIDENT BIO’S QUICK ACTION ECONOMIC RESPONSE PROGRAMME (QAERP)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
(c) Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The COVID-19 pandemic has had a cumulative impact on both great...
Read more

World Bank Approves $50 Million Grant To Improve Education Quality

Blog Sierra Network - 0
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 – The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $50 million grant to support the Government...
Read more

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End Of Service Benefits To Former President, Vice President And Others

News Sierra Network - 0
https://snradio.net/government-disbursed-le33-4bn-to-former-president-vice-president-and-all-political-appointees-in-the-previous-govt/
Read more

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN MAY 2020

News Sierra Network - 0
ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

THE DIVIDENDS OF PRESIDENT BIO’S QUICK ACTION ECONOMIC RESPONSE PROGRAMME (QAERP)

Sierra Network - 0