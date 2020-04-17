ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

Ref: ACC/PR/20/012

17th April, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACC LAUNCHES CORONA VIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) RESPONSE TRANSPARENCY TASK FORCE

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has established and launched the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force, with the primary role to ensure and instill integrity, accountability and transparency in the utilization and management of funds appertaining to the COVID-19 response activities.

The ACC wishes to implore all those engaged in the receipt and utilization of COVID-19 funds to be mindful of the provisions of the Budget and Accountability Act of 2006 and the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008 as Amended in 2019, dealing with Mismanagement and Misappropriation of Public and Donor Funds and Property.

As such, all National and International Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are encouraged to make public any moneys, donations and pledges received for and on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone in regard the control and containment of this pandemic. Any complaint of suspected acts of corruption and/or corrupt practices in the Corona Virus Response programmes will be investigated as a matter of priority and urgency under the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 as Amended in 2019.

Therefore, the public is urged to make any complaints or reports to the ACC, at its 3 Gloucester Street, or Lotto Building, Tower Hill offices in Freetown, 10 Bo-Pujehun Drive, Kebbie Town in Bo, Reservation Road, Off Maxwell Khobe Street in Kenema, Mena Hills in Makeni, 27 Conteh Street in Port Loko and 37 Masingbi Road, 555 Spot in Kono; or on hotlines 077-985-985, 077-986-986, or 515-free on all networks except Qcell.

The Commission wishes to further reassure the public of its undeterred commitment to controlling corruption at all levels.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-83213 or via email [email protected]

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH