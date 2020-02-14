ACC Indicts Three NRA Officers For Misappropriating Over Le5Bill Of Public Revenue

ACC INDICTS THREE NRA OFFICERS FOR MISAPPROPRIATING OVER 5 BILLION LEONES OF PUBLIC REVENUE

The Anti-Corruption Commission, on 10th February, 2020, filed an indictment against former Revenue Officer, ABUBAKARR SIDIKIE KAMARA, and MARIAMA BALLAH CONTEH, and JENEBA SESAY, Revenue Officers, Report Processing and Return Payment (RPRP) Department of the National Revenue Authority (NRA), on eight (8) counts of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

Between March, 2018, and September 2019, ABUBAKARR SIDIKIE KAMARA, in his then capacity as Revenue Officer in the RPRP Department* of the NRA, misappropriated a total sum of Three Billion, Eighty-Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Eight Thousand, Five Leones (Le.3, 088,878,005) of Public Revenue, being Foreign Travel Tax paid by the airliner, Royal Air Moroc, and Foreign Travel Tax, paid by Euro World SL Ltd. ABUBAKARR SIDIKIE KAMARA faces four (4) counts of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

MARIAMA BALLAH CONTEH, being Revenue Officer, RPRP Department, NRA, between March and May 2018, misappropriated a total amount of One Billion, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand, Six Hundred Leones (Le1, 723,859,600)* of public revenue, being Foreign Travel Tax paid by Euro World SL Ltd. MARIAMA BALLAH CONTEH faces three (3) counts of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

JENEBA SESAY, being Revenue Officer, RPRP Department, NRA, on 29th March, 2018, misappropriated public revenue amounting to Five Hundred and Seventy Million, Two Hundred and Seven Thousand Leones (Le.570, 207,000.00), being Foreign Travel Tax paid by Euro World SL Ltd. JENEBA SESAY faces one (1) count of Misappropriation of Public Revenue, contrary to Section 36(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

All three persons are indicted for misappropriating a total sum of Five Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-two Million, Nine Hundred and Forty-Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Five Leones. (Le.5, 382,944,605) of Public Revenue.

Meanwhile, the indicted persons are expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Freetown on 24th February, 2020. In this light, the Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its unshaken resolve to fight acts of corruption at all levels in Sierra Leone, especially in revenue generating institutions given the fact that they are the lifeblood of States, therefore crucial to State survival.

…………………………..

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH