Updated:

ACC Indicts Prince Amara, LAB Assistant, United Brethren-In-Christ Hospital, Mattru Jong, Bonthe District

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 21st May, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS PRINCE AMARA, LAB ASSISTANT, UNITED BRETHREN-IN-CHRIST HOSPITAL, MATTRU JONG, BONTHE DISTRICT

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on 20th May, 2021, filed an indictment against PRINCE AMARA, a Lab Assistant at the United Brethren-in-Christ (UBC) Hospital, Mattru Jong, Bonthe District, and of No. 3 Mission Road, Belleh Section, Mattru Jong, on Two (2) counts of corruption offences bordering on Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to Section 36(1) and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence contrary to Section 128(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, as amended by the Anti-Corruption Act No.9 of 2019.

Between the 1st October and the 31st October 2018 at Mattru Jong, PRINCE AMARA, misappropriated public property, and on the other hand, conspired with other persons unknown to misappropriate public property to wit: Twenty-two (22) packets of clotrimazole syrup containing one hundred and fifty (150) bottles, meant for the Free Health Care Initiative for the benefit of the people of Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, PRINCE AMARA is expected to appear in the High Court of Sierra Leone Holden at BO on 10th June 2021.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its continued determination to curb corruption at all levels in Sierra Leone, more so the Free Health Care programme, that caters for Pregnant Women, Lactating Mothers and Children Under the Age Five.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

…………………………..
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC
EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

