ACC Indicts Minister Of Labour, Alpha Osman Timbo And Others

ACC INDICTS MINISTER OF LABOUR, ALPHA OSMAN TIMBO; DEPUTY MINISTER OF EDUCATION, EMILY K. GOGRA; PERMANENT SECRETARY, CHARLES T. KAMANDA; AND TWO OTHERS FOR VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on 31st March, 2020, has filed an indictment against ALPHA OSMAN TIMBO, the Minister of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), also former Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE), of No. 17 Jalloh Street, Wellington, Freetown; EMILY KADIATU GOGRA, Deputy Minister, MBSSE of No. 9 Wharf Lane, Shell, Freetown; CHARLES TOM KAMANDA, the Permanent Secretary, MBSSE of H.S 28 Hill Station, Freetown; MAMUSU MASSAQUOI, Director of Nutrition, School Feeding, MBSSE of No. 8 Emmerson Bockarie Drive, Adonkia Freetown; and ZAINAB BINTA KAMARA, a business woman* of The Lion Inn, No. 16 Wilkinson Road, Freetown, on Fifteen (15) counts of corruption offences including Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to Section 36(1); Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedures and Guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2)(b); Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128; Converting Property Knowing same to be Proceeds of Corruption for the Purpose of Disguising the Illicit Origin, contrary to Section 52(1)(a); and Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 respectively.

Between October, 2019, and December 2019, ALPHA OSMAN TIMBO, in his then capacity as Minister, MBSSE, EMILY KADIATU GOGRA, as Deputy Minister MBSSE, and CHARLES TOM KAMANDA, as Permanent Secretary, MBSSE misappropriated public property to wit: Forty-Nine thousand bags of 50 Kg rice, meant for the school feeding programme. All three of them, face jointly one (1) count of Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to Section 36(1), one (1) count of Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedures and Guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2) (b), one (1) count of Conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128, and one (1) count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

MAMUSU MASSAQUOI, as Director of Nutrition, School Feeding, MBSSE, between October 2019 and December 2019, misappropriated public property to wit: Forty-Nine thousand bags of 50Kg rice. She faces one (1) count of Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to Section 36(1), one (1) count of Conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128, and three (3) counts of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

ZAINAB BINTA KAMARA, on the other hand, as Business Woman, between October 2019 and November 2019, converted property to wit: Four thousand, one hundred bags of 50Kg rice, meant for school feeding programme. She faces one (1) count of Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to Section 36(1), one (1) count of Conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128, one (1) count of Converting property knowing such property to be Proceeds of Corruption for the purpose of Disguising the Illicit Origin, contrary to Section 52(1)(a), one (1) count of Concealing the True Nature of Property which is the Proceeds of Corruption, contrary to Section 52(1)(b), and one (1) count of Possessing property knowing same to be the Proceeds of Corruption, contrary to Section 52(1)(c), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

Meanwhile, the indicted persons are expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Freetown on a date to be set by the Master and Registrar. The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to curb graft at all levels in Sierra Leone, especially in the implementation of the Free Quality Education programme.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

