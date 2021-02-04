20.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

ACC INDICTS JULIAN CLARKE AND SALLIEU KARGBO OF THE SIERRA LEONE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

By Sierra Network
139
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC INDICTS JULIAN CLARKE AND SALLIEU KARGBO OF THE SIERRA LEONE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/006 4th February, 2021
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Report from Ombudsman, Assures of Government Support

State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 February 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today received...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Public education on Public Education: Policy, Practice and Service – joining the University

Today was my first day as a proud faculty member of the Engineering Faculty of the University...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/21/006 4th February, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS JULIAN CLARKE AND SALLIEU KARGBO OF THE SIERRA LEONE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 2nd February, 2021, filed an indictment against JULIAN CLARKE, Human Resource Manager, Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), and of 8 John Lane, Off Campbell Street, Freetown; and SALLIEU KARGBO, Senior Finance Officer SLCAA, and of 19 City Road, Wellington, Freetown, on a total of 9 (Nine) counts of corruption offences bordering on Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42 (1), Deceiving a Principal, contrary to Section 40 (1), and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128 (1), of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 12 of 2008 (as Amended by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2019).

JULIAN CLARKE is indicted on 7 (Seven) counts of Abuse of Office, while SALLIEU KARGBO and JULIAN CLARKE are jointly charged on 1 (One) count of Deceiving a Principal and 1 (One) count of Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence.

According to the particulars of offence, between 1st January and 30th December, 2020, JULIAN CLARKE and SALLIEU KARGBO conspired and deceived the Government of Sierra Leone by authoring and signing a bundle of documents containing false information which were forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Turkish Embassy for the purposes of facilitating the issuance of Turkish Visas to certain individuals who were purported to be staff of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority, knowing very well they were not.

The indicted persons are expected to make their first appearance in the High Court of Sierra Leone, Holden at Freetown on 16th February, 2021.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to address public sector corruption and all other levels of corruption throughout Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]
……………………………………………
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Report from Ombudsman, Assures of Government Support
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC INDICTS JULIAN CLARKE AND SALLIEU KARGBO OF THE SIERRA LEONE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/006 4th February, 2021
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Report from Ombudsman, Assures of Government Support

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 February 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today received the 2019-2020 annual report from...
Read more
Blog

Public education on Public Education: Policy, Practice and Service – joining the University

Sierra Network - 0
Today was my first day as a proud faculty member of the Engineering Faculty of the University of Sierra Leone (Fourah Bay...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 29 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update4th February 202129 New Cases3728 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Freetown To Co-Host CityLab 2021 with San Francisco, Bogota and Helsinki 02/02/2021

Sierra Network - 0
Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Aspen Institute CityLab Global Cities Summit will be held virtually from March 1-3, 2021. CityLab 2021 will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Report from Ombudsman, Assures of Government Support

Blog Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 February 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today received the 2019-2020 annual report from...
Read more

Public education on Public Education: Policy, Practice and Service – joining the University

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today was my first day as a proud faculty member of the Engineering Faculty of the University of Sierra Leone (Fourah Bay...
Read more

Freetown To Co-Host CityLab 2021 with San Francisco, Bogota and Helsinki 02/02/2021

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Aspen Institute CityLab Global Cities Summit will be held virtually from March 1-3, 2021. CityLab 2021 will be...
Read more

The Increase Of Petroleum Product Pump Prices From Le7,000 To Le8,500 Per Litre

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Report from Ombudsman,...

Sierra Network - 0