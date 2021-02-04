ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/21/006 4th February, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS JULIAN CLARKE AND SALLIEU KARGBO OF THE SIERRA LEONE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 2nd February, 2021, filed an indictment against JULIAN CLARKE, Human Resource Manager, Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), and of 8 John Lane, Off Campbell Street, Freetown; and SALLIEU KARGBO, Senior Finance Officer SLCAA, and of 19 City Road, Wellington, Freetown, on a total of 9 (Nine) counts of corruption offences bordering on Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42 (1), Deceiving a Principal, contrary to Section 40 (1), and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128 (1), of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 12 of 2008 (as Amended by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2019).

JULIAN CLARKE is indicted on 7 (Seven) counts of Abuse of Office, while SALLIEU KARGBO and JULIAN CLARKE are jointly charged on 1 (One) count of Deceiving a Principal and 1 (One) count of Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence.

According to the particulars of offence, between 1st January and 30th December, 2020, JULIAN CLARKE and SALLIEU KARGBO conspired and deceived the Government of Sierra Leone by authoring and signing a bundle of documents containing false information which were forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Turkish Embassy for the purposes of facilitating the issuance of Turkish Visas to certain individuals who were purported to be staff of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority, knowing very well they were not.

The indicted persons are expected to make their first appearance in the High Court of Sierra Leone, Holden at Freetown on 16th February, 2021.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to address public sector corruption and all other levels of corruption throughout Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH