ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/005

25th February, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS FORMER MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR MISAPPROPRIATING OVER 1.3BN LEONES OF PUBLIC FUNDS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on 24th February, 2020, filed an indictment against a former member of Parliament, HON KOMBOH KAMARA, of No. 5 Carlos Drive, Goderich, Freetown, on twenty-four (24) counts of corruption offences bordering on Misappropriation of Public Funds, contrary to Section 36(1), Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), Abuse of Position, contrary to Section 43, and Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedures and Guidelines, contrary to Section 42(b) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 respectively. Additionally, the Councilor of Ward 246, Port Loko District, SAIDU ABASS KAMARA, of No. 31 Baiandam Street, Pepel, was also charged on one (1) count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008, respectively.

Between March, 2011, and March 2012, HON KOMBOH KAMARA, in his then capacity as MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT representing the then Constituency 056, which is now Constituency 074, misappropriated a total sum of ONE BILLION, THREE HUNDRED TWENTY-THREE MILLION, SIX HUNDRED AND FORTY-SEVEN THOUSAND LEONES (Le: 1,323,647,000) meant for the benefit of the People of Lokomasama Chiefdom, by withdrawing and failing to account for the said funds from the bank account of Lokomasama Development Fund. HON KOMBOH KAMARA faces twenty-four (24) counts of corruption offences.

SAIDU ABASS KAMARA, on the other hand, while serving as Councilor of Ward 246, Port Loko District, between January 2009 and December 2014, abused his office by improperly refusing to handover to the PEPEL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER one 5KVA Generator, and two hospital beds. He converted the said generator and beds for his benefit, thereby conferring an improper advantage on himself. The said generator and beds were donated by African Minerals Ltd.

Meanwhile, the indicted persons are expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Freetown on 4th March, 2020. The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to curb graft at all levels in Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-832131.

…………………………..

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND EXTERNAL OUTREACH