Ref: ACC/PR/21/005 3rd February, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS FODAY SULAIMAN BANGURA AND ABU BAKARR SANKOH FOR EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 25th January, 2021, filed an indictment against FODAY SULAIMAN BANGURA, a Private Security Guard of the Lion Rock Security Agency, and of 16 Maguidi Street, Makeni; and ABU BAKARR SANKOH, of an unknown address, on Two Counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128 (1), and Engaging in Academic Malpractice, contrary to Section 128(3), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12 of 2008 (as Amended by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2019).

According to the particulars of offence, on the 27th November, 2020, FODAY S. BANGURA and ABU BAKARR SANKOH, at Makeni, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a corruption offence to wit: that the said FODAY S. BANGURA would impersonate the said ABU BAKARR SANKOH, a candidate in the November/December 2020 private West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council Sierra Leone (WAEC SL) and write the Business Management paper for the said ABU BAKARR SANKOH.

Similarly, on the 28th November, 2020, FODAY S. BANGURA, at Makeni, engaged in academic malpractice to wit: by impersonating the said ABU BAKARR SANKOH, and writing the Business Management paper for the said ABU BAKARR SANKOH during the November/December 2020 private WASSCE conducted by WAEC SL.

Meanwhile, the indictees made their first appearance in the High Court Holden at Makeni on Wednesday 3rd February, 2021.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to curb examination malpractices as it is critical to the successful implementation of the Free Quality Education, and all levels of corruption throughout Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, Assistant Public Relations Officer

