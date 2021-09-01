20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC Indicts Daniel Kapri Serry, Mines Compliance Officer Of The National Mineral Agency, On Various Corruption Offences

By Sierra Network
179
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ACC INDICTMENT UPDATE: For his alleged role in defrauding investors and receiving bribes, a Public Officer from the National Minerals Agency attached to the Lungi Airport has been charged to court by the ACC.

Previous articleLands Ministry & TAF Africa Partners to Construct Affordable Houses & New Cities
Next articleThe United Arab Emirates Removes Travel Suspension on Sierra Leone
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

The United Arab Emirates Removes Travel Suspension on Sierra Leone

In a positive development, the Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the resumption of entry to...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

The United Arab Emirates Removes Travel Suspension on Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0