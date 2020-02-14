ACC Indicts Chief Sahr Quee And One Other On Three Counts Of Corruption Offences

12th February, 2020

The Anti-Corruption Commission has on 10th February, 2020, filed an indictment against CHIEF SAHR QUEE, Town Chief of Kensay Community, Koidu City, Kono District; and Ms. SUNDU YONGAI, former Councilor of Kensay Community, on three (3) counts of corruption offences bordering on Misappropriation of Donor Property, contrary to Section 37(1), and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008 as Amended.

In 2018, the former Minister of Lands, Country Planning, and the Environment, HON. DIANA KONOMANYI, donated Twenty (20) Lengths of Half-Inch Iron Rods, and Five Bundles of Zinc, exclusively meant for the rehabilitation of the Kensay Community Barry in Kono.

Our investigation confirms that the accused persons received the aforesaid building materials from HON. KONOMANYI, but decided to convert same for their personal benefits.

CHIEF QUEE and Ms. SUNDU YONGAI, with other persons unknown, on a date or dates unknown in 2018, conspired to dishonestly appropriate the said building materials, thereby depriving the Kensay Community from enjoying a rehabilitated Community Center.

CHIEF SAHR QUEE and SUNDU YONGAI are expected to make their first appearance at the High Court of Sierra Leone, Holden at Kono, on Thursday 13th February, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Commission wishes to further reassure the public of its undeterred commitment to controlling corruption at all levels.

For further enquiries, please contact ALHASSAN KARGBO, the Deputy Director, Public Education and Outreach Department, Anti-Corruption Commission, on +23276-320-400.

