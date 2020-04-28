ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

ACC INDICTS ALHAJI MOHAMED FODAY KAMARA, SUPERVISOR OF SCHOOLS AND FORMER CARETAKER PRINCIPAL OF SCHLENKER SECONDARY SCHOOL, PORT LOKO

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on 24th April, 2020, filed an indictment against ALHAJI MOHAMED FODAY KAMARA, Supervisor of Schools and former Caretaker Principal of Schlenker Secondary School, Port Loko, and of 16 Lungi Road, Port Loko, on four (4) counts of corruption offences bordering on Misappropriation of Public Funds and Property, contrary to Section 36 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12 of 2008.

Our investigation confirms that, between January 2018 and July 2019, ALHAJI MOHAMED FODAY KAMARA, in his capacity as Supervisor of Schools and Caretaker Principal of Schlenker Secondary School, Port Loko, misappropriated public property to wit: Thirty-Three (33) bundles of Corrugated Zinc Materials valued in the sum of Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety Thousand Leones (Le 14, 890,000.00); Five Hundred and Thirty-Six (536) pieces of boards, valued in the sum of Eighteen Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Leones (Le 18,750,000.00); and Fifty benches and chairs valued in the sum of Eight Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Seven Hundred Leones (Le 816,700.00); all being property of the School.

Similarly, between 1st June and 30th June, 2019, ALHAJI MOHAMED FODAY KAMARA, in his capacity as Supervisor of Schools and Caretaker Principal of Schlenker Secondary School, Port Loko District, misappropriated the sum of Six Million Leones (Le 6,000,000.00), being funds intended for the payment of Departmental Support to Heads of Departments of the School.

Meanwhile, the indictee is expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Makeni on a date that will be determined by the Master and Registrar when court session resumes.

The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its continued resolve to curbing corruption at all levels in Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

