Tuesday, May 26, 2020
ACC HANDS OVER RECOVERED STOLEN GOVERNMENT-OWNED TOYOTA LAND CRUISER JEEP TO MINISTER OF TRANSPORT

By Sierra Network
The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Francis Ben Kaifala Esq, has on Tuesday 26th May 2020, handed over to the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Kabineh Kallon, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep recovered from persons it had been allegedly sold to in Guinea by Madam Khadijatu Olamatu Seisay, the former Deputy Minister of Works.The handing over of the vehicle took place at the ACC Headquarters, 3 Gloucester Street in Freetown.

The said vehicle was the official vehicle and possessed by the former Deputy Minister of Works, Khadijatu Olamatu Seisay, who had purported that the vehicle was stolen by her driver. However, after receiving Intel, the vehicle was later retrieved from Guinea and returned to the ACC since last October. The persons who had it in Guinea unequivocally claimed that the vehicle was sold to them by the former Minister and they have intimated to the ACC that they will likely sue her for recovery of their money.

She had been charged with Miaspproptiation of Government Property before the vehicle was recovered and the matter is proceeding before Justice Bintu Alhadie in the High Court. The ACC has now handed over to the Minister after completion of all administrative processes.

The Deputy Commissioner, ACC, Mr. Augustine Foday Ngobie signed the vehicle away to Hon. Kabineh Kallon while the key was handed over by the Commissioner in a brief formality outside the ACC Offices.

©️Public Relations Unit, ACC

