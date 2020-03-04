ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PN/20/001

4th March, 2020.

PUBLIC NOTICE

ACC ESTABLISHES INFORMATION DESK

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has set up a functional Information Desk Office, at the Commission’s 3 Gloucester Street Headquarter Office, in Freetown to provide information to members of the public on the Commission and its work.

The Information Desk will serve as a hub for the provision of information on the work and activities of all the Departments within the ACC. The operationalization of this outfit is in fulfillment of Part II Section 2 of the Right to Access Information Act No. 2 of 2013, which states that “every person has the right to access information held by or is under control of a public authority” and in agreement with the same Act, Part IV Section 27(1) which states that “every public authority shall record and maintain records of its activities in a manner that facilitates the right to information, provided for in this Act, and in accordance with Code of Practice in subsection (2)”.

This development is in tandem with the desire of the Commission to continue to make the people of Sierra Leone fully abreast with the work of the Commission and for journalists, researchers, students and interested entities to have on-demand, access to information beyond public relations.

Individuals desirous to access information on the work of the Commission should please be specific on the information they want to source, and it shall be readily available within a given time; except where the release of such information will affect ongoing investigation or be against public interest.

Also, researchers, students, private citizens, public officials, journalists, civil society activists, etc., wishing to solicit any information from the Information Desk, should contact Koma Nancy Yeawa Gandy-Williams, Assistant Information Officer, Anti-Corruption Commission, 3 Gloucester Street, Freetown on telephone No. +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

The Information Desk can be accessed from 8:30 am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

The Commission wishes to further reassure the public that it shall continue to make available any information on its work and the fight against corruption in the country through normal public relations channels.

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND EXTERNAL OUTREACH