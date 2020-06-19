27.5 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

ACC CONDUCTS STING OPERATIONS ON SELECT STRATEGIC COVID 19 CHECKPOINTS

By Sierra Network
63
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC CONDUCTS STING OPERATIONS ON SELECT STRATEGIC COVID 19 CHECKPOINTS

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/01819th June, 2020
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Former President Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries

Former President of Sierra Leone Dr Ernest Bia Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/018
19th June, 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

ACC CONDUCTS STING OPERATIONS ON SELECT STRATEGIC COVID 19 CHECKPOINTS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has on Thursday June 18, 2020 conducted simultaneous sting operations on Four Mile, Six Mile and Mange Bridge COVID-19 checkpoints respectively.

The operations were intelligence-led, and are in response to the numerous public concerns that security officers manning the COVID-19 checkpoints are accepting bribes, to provide passage to vehicles without E-PASSES to ply the routes, which is in violation of the directives governing the inter-district lockdown.

In the course of the operations and at the Four Mile checkpoint, officers of the Commission arrested one military officer, who allegedly received Seventy Thousand Leones (70,000) as bribe to facilitate the passage of a vehicle that did not have an E-PASS.

At the *lSix Mile and Mange Bridge checkpoints, no officer was seen receiving bribes. However, it was clearly observed that, the security officers unlawfully allowed vehicles without E-PASSES to ply through, thereby compromising State security and undermining the COVID-19 response efforts. The ACC believes this is a matter the authorities in the security sector need to address and the ACC will work with them to put in place preventive measures.

The public will be promptly notified on progress relating to the investigation on the military officer who is likely to be referred to the Military justice system for administrative redress.

Meanwhile, the Commission wishes to further reassure the public of its continued commitment to controlling corruption at all levels, particularly in instilling integrity and sanity in the COVID-19 response activities.

For further enquiries, please contact Margaret Murray, Public Relations Officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission on +23278-832131 or via email [email protected]

—————————————-
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND EXTERNAL OUTREACH

Previous articleFormer President Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
News

ACC CONDUCTS STING OPERATIONS ON SELECT STRATEGIC COVID 19 CHECKPOINTS

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/01819th June, 2020 MEDIA RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Former President Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries

Sierra Network - 0
Former President of Sierra Leone Dr Ernest Bia Koroma Has Been Included In The New Group of World Leaders Representing 16 Countries:..................................................................................
Read more
Blog

Orange-SL Supports NACOVERC with Le1 Billion to Combat COVID-19

Sierra Network - 0
By Fatmata Jengbe Orange Sierra Leone (SL), on Wednesday 17th June, 2020, donated the sum of Le1,000, 000,000 (One...
Read more
Blog

U.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation

Sierra Network - 0
On June 12, 2020, representatives of U.S. Mission Freetown and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation met to transfer three...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

U.S. Mission Freetown Handover 3 Vehicles To The Ministry of Health and Sanitation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On June 12, 2020, representatives of U.S. Mission Freetown and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation met to transfer three...
Read more

New Chief Of Defence Staff And Joint Force Commander For Sierra Leone Armed Forces

News Sierra Network - 0
PRESS RELEASE The General Public is hereby informed that His Excellency the Presidentand...
Read more

President Bio Strengthens COVID-19 Fight At Regional Level

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 16 June 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with Resident Ministers, who doubled...
Read more

Francis Ben Kaifala Tested NEGATIVE For COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19 today. I was careful to protect myself always; but I had to take the test for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0