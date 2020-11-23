22.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 23, 2020
ACC Concludes Day 1 Of Former President Koroma’s Interview

By Sierra Network
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/034 23rd NOVEMBER, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INTERVIEWS FORMER PRESIDENT, DR. ERNEST BAI KOROMA

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has on Monday 23rd November, 2020, commenced and proceeded with the interview of the former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, in relation to investigations into allegations of corruption, whilst he was President of the country, from 2007 to 2018.

The said interview took place at one of the Commission’s secured “Safe Houses”. The interview will continue on another date agreed between the ACC and former President Koroma’s lawyers.

In this light, the Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to continue discharging its mandate as provided for in the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12 of 2008 as Amended in 2019.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MR. MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, the Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131.

…………………………..
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

