ACC Concludes 2nd Interview With Former President Koroma

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/035 25th NOVEMBER, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACC CONCLUDES 2ND INTERVIEW WITH Ex-PRESIDENT, DR. ERNEST BAI KOROMA

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has on Wednesday 25th November, 2020, continued the interview of the former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, which it had commenced on Monday 23rd November, 2020. The interview is in relation to investigations into allegations of corruption, whilst he was President of the country, from 2007 to 2018.

The 2nd day of interview which was conducted at one of the Commission’s secured “Safe Houses” commenced at 11:00am and was concluded at 4:30pm. Should there be need for further interview(s), the same will be communicated to Ex-President Koroma and his Legal Team and we expect them to accordingly avail themselves as agreed.

In this light, the Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its relentless resolve to fight all levels of corruption and effectively control it in Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MR. MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, the Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131.

…………………………..

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH