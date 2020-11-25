20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 26, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

ACC Concludes 2nd Interview With Former President Koroma

By Sierra Network
636
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th November 20202 New Case2408 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC. I...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/035 25th NOVEMBER, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACC CONCLUDES 2ND INTERVIEW WITH Ex-PRESIDENT, DR. ERNEST BAI KOROMA

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has on Wednesday 25th November, 2020, continued the interview of the former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, which it had commenced on Monday 23rd November, 2020. The interview is in relation to investigations into allegations of corruption, whilst he was President of the country, from 2007 to 2018.

The 2nd day of interview which was conducted at one of the Commission’s secured “Safe Houses” commenced at 11:00am and was concluded at 4:30pm. Should there be need for further interview(s), the same will be communicated to Ex-President Koroma and his Legal Team and we expect them to accordingly avail themselves as agreed.

In this light, the Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its relentless resolve to fight all levels of corruption and effectively control it in Sierra Leone.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MR. MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, the Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131.

…………………………..
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

Previous articlePresident Julius Maada Bio Launches Skills Development Fund, Targeting 1,660 Beneficiaries in Two Districts
Next articleSecond interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th November 20202 New Case2408 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC. I remain confident and proud of...
Read more
Blog

ACC Concludes 2nd Interview With Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/035 25th NOVEMBER, 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
News

President Julius Maada Bio Launches Skills Development Fund, Targeting 1,660 Beneficiaries in Two Districts

Sierra Network - 0
Segbewema, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Monday 23 November, 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presented a cheque of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation - DSTI will be using Drones to revolutionize #SierraLeone's medical supply chain with the support of the Bill...
Read more

Second interview has been completed, heading back to Makeni to continue to enjoy my retirement Says Former President Koroma

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I am ready for my second day of interviews with the ACC. I remain confident and proud of...
Read more

Former President Koroma Thank Sierra Leone For Strong Support

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Thank you for your strong support, Sierra Leone https://twitter.com/ebklegacy/status/1330947583532036099
Read more

Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr Named Among BBC 100 Women 2020 List

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I am truly honored and humbled to have been included in the BBC 100 Women 2020 List. The BBC cites my leadership...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

DSTI Will Use Drones To Revolutionize Sierra Leone’s Medical Supply Chain

Sierra Network - 0