21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala Awarded “West Africa’s Young Leader of the Year”

By Sierra Network
335
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

It’s been an amazing time in Lagos with work and catching up with my the great friends Ogunsemo Temitope, J Japheth Omojuwa, Sowemimo Abiodun,etc. and my Queen Mary University of London, School of Law buddies Chioma Olibie, Itimitang Hilton Philip-Idiok, Bolu Oj, Adebisi Sanda, Shodimu Tomilade,etc. Lots of fun.

I left with the award as “West Africa’s Young Leader of the Year” from the West african Leadership and Empowerment Centre. This is dedicated to the Young People of Sierra Leone who can make the change that Sierra Leone needs by remaining undaunted. -FBK-

We never really stop learning. Continued Professional Development keeps us going. Today I was conferred Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (FCIML) in Lagos.

Previous articleTen Presidential Nominees Endorsed by Parliament
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Largo Njasawabu, Tongo, Panguma, Boajibu and Levuma, Inspects Dodo Mini-Hydro Dam
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public Notice

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public NoticeThe Office of the Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public Notice

Sierra Network - 0