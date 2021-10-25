ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala Awarded “West Africa’s Young Leader of the Year”

It’s been an amazing time in Lagos with work and catching up with my the great friends Ogunsemo Temitope, J Japheth Omojuwa, Sowemimo Abiodun,etc. and my Queen Mary University of London, School of Law buddies Chioma Olibie, Itimitang Hilton Philip-Idiok, Bolu Oj, Adebisi Sanda, Shodimu Tomilade,etc. Lots of fun.

I left with the award as “West Africa’s Young Leader of the Year” from the West african Leadership and Empowerment Centre. This is dedicated to the Young People of Sierra Leone who can make the change that Sierra Leone needs by remaining undaunted. -FBK-

We never really stop learning. Continued Professional Development keeps us going. Today I was conferred Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (FCIML) in Lagos.