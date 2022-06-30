Aberdeen Creek: I am calling on the Ministry of Environment, EPA, NPAA & the Ministry of Lands to step in – Freetown Mayor

This is a photo from the Aberdeen Creek yesterday! I am calling on Ministry of Environment, EPA, NPAA & the Ministry of Lands to step in and stop these constructions!! What is happening in the Aberdeen Creek is irreversible damage and it is so, so wrong… https://t.co/NE9wczi4dt — Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE (@yakisawyerr) June 30, 2022

This is a photo of the Aberdeen Creek taken yesterday! The Aberdeen Creek is world famous for its once amazing bird life and locally very important as a breeding ground for fish for our markets. The increasing, uncontrolled, rampant destruction of the mangroves in this creek and all along our Freetown coastline is damaging biodiversity, destroying ecosystems and our future!!!

The building constructions must be stopped!! I have made official requests and submissions and FCC has participated in countless meetings about mangrove and forest protection with relevant MDAs but still the destruction continues. 61,000 mangrove seedlings were planted in the Aberdeen Creek late last year as part of FCC’s #FreetownTheTreeTown initiative but many of these seedlings have now been uprooted.

The Local Government Act 2004 devolved building permit issuance from the Ministry of Lands to the local councils but this has not been done in practice. Sadly there is no effective building permit framework being implemented in the city by the Ministry of Lands that protects the environment, minimizes disaster risks or increases economic productivity and service delivery through urban planning and design. I continue to advocate for devolution of building permits to FCC and all the local councils because we have structures in every ward that can be utilized to implement and monitor building permit decisions made by urban planning professionals. FCC with the support of donor partners and in collaboration with relevant professional bodies, has built an effective building permit framework and an urban planning team that is ready to start work today if permitted to do so!

In the immediate term, given the national and international environmental significance of the Aberdeen Creek, I am calling on the Ministry of Environment, EPA, NPAA and the Ministry of Lands to step in and stop these constructions!! What is happening in the Aberdeen Creek is irreversible damage and it is so, so wrong….