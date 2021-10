This afternoon, I served as an expert panelist in a Seminar organised by the ECOWAS Parliament in the Central Region city of Winneba, Ghana.

My panel specifically focused on the topic, *The Role of Civil Society Organisations and non-state actors in elections*.

The Seminar was organised by ECOWAS to look at two decades of democratic elections in ECOWAS Member States: Achievements, challenges and the way forward

