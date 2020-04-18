21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Updated:

A South African Woman who tested positive last week and her husband have been repatriated

By Sierra Network
For the first time Sierra Leone has recorded coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. In the grimmest week so far in the country since the pandemic got here, it registered four new cases today bringing the cumulative number of cases to 30.

Three of today’s cases were registered in Freetown, the fourth was in quarantine at the Buya Hotel in Port Loko where riots broke out after others in the hotel were told they would have to spend a third consecutive fortnight in quarantine. They feared the place could have become an incubator for Covid19 after the fourth case emerged from there.

They were later taken to their homes to be self-isolated. Meanwhile a South African woman who tested positive last week, and her sick husband who tested negative, have been repatriated. Across the border Guinea recorded 41 new cases today bringing its total to 518.

