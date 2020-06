I just spoke to a distraught mother. Her four-year-old daughter is a victim of rape. A retired policeman married and living with his family in the neighborhood is alleged to have defiled her. The child can’t even walk. She’s taken her to the Rainbo Centre – the only place to take such victims to in Sierra Leone – and it’s an NGO. They say she needs a specialist doctor. She has no money and doesn’t even know where to go next. Child still with her, deteriorating further. Arrests have been made.