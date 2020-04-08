NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 8, 2020 A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone By Sierra Network April 8, 2020 1034 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - April 8, 20200WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 8, 20200A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the...Read more BlogSierra Network - April 8, 20200I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the country in March. He brings to seven the total number of confirmed Covid19 cases, all but one of whom have come from isolation/quarantine. Tagscoronavirussierra leone newsumaru fofana Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleI am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima BioNext articleWORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - April 8, 20200WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes...Read more Current Affairs A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone Sierra Network - April 8, 2020 0 A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the country in March. He brings... Read more Blog I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio Sierra Network - April 8, 2020 0 I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in the tunnel which will bring... Read more Blog The Young Women Transformative Leadership Program(Y.W.T.L.P) supports Ward 395 with Water ahead of the 3 Days Lockdown Sierra Network - April 6, 2020 0 The Young Women Transformative Leadership Programme is an organisation that's geared towards capacitating women who are the... Read more News Medicines and medical supplies valued at US$ 130.000 have arrived tonight with the Brussels Airlines repatriation flight Sierra Network - April 5, 2020 0 The cargo weighs nearly 18 tons and contains critical medical commodities procured by UNICEF on behalf of... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Sierra Leone Record 2 New Cases And A Total Of 6 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 5, 2020 0 Two new confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Sierra Leone today - an Italian and a... Read more Curfew Order Imposed On North West Sierra Leone Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 4, 2020 0 Read more SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 4, 2020 0 BREAKING NEWS.... COVID UPDATE4th APRIL 2020SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES TOTAL OF 4 CONFIRMED CASES... Read more Highlights from the Emergency Press briefing on 1st April 2020 Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 1, 2020 0 Main points• 2nd confirmed case independent from the 1st case.• 1st case – estimated that 130 contacts linked to 1st case.43 primary... Read more - Advertisement -