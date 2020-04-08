32.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
1034
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio

I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the country in March. He brings to seven the total number of confirmed Covid19 cases, all but one of whom have come from isolation/quarantine.

Previous articleI am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio
Next articleWORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

WORLD BANK DONATES VEHICLE AND MOTORBIKES TO ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Friday 3rd April 2020, received one (1) vehicle and seven (7) motorbikes...
Read more
Current Affairs

A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
A new coronavirus case in Sierra Leone. A 34–year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine who entered the country in March. He brings...
Read more
Blog

I am not responsible for your mental state nor am I responsible for your frustration – First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
I understand the pain of been in opposition especially if you are not seeing any light in the tunnel which will bring...
Read more
Blog

The Young Women Transformative Leadership Program(Y.W.T.L.P) supports Ward 395 with Water ahead of the 3 Days Lockdown

Sierra Network - 0
The Young Women Transformative Leadership Programme is an organisation that's geared towards capacitating women who are the...
Read more
News

Medicines and medical supplies valued at US$ 130.000 have arrived tonight with the Brussels Airlines repatriation flight

Sierra Network - 0
The cargo weighs nearly 18 tons and contains critical medical commodities procured by UNICEF on behalf of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Record 2 New Cases And A Total Of 6 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Two new confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Sierra Leone today - an Italian and a...
Read more

Curfew Order Imposed On North West Sierra Leone

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Read more

SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
BREAKING NEWS.... COVID UPDATE4th APRIL 2020SIERRA LEONE RECORDS TWO MORE CASES TOTAL OF 4 CONFIRMED CASES...
Read more

Highlights from the Emergency Press briefing on 1st April 2020

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Main points• 2nd confirmed case independent from the 1st case.• 1st case – estimated that 130 contacts linked to 1st case.43 primary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.