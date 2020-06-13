24.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, June 13, 2020
A New 150-Bed Ultra-Modern Teaching Hospital To Be Constructed At Kerry Town

By Sierra Network
On Friday, 12th June, the Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation signed an agreement with EASI Construction and Trading Limited for the construction of a 150-bed ultra-modern teaching hospital at Kerry Town in the Western Area Rural District.

The hospital will house an outpatient department, private clinics, laboratories, teaching facility, maternity wards, pediatric wards, surgical wards and provide services for Endoscopy, Chemotherapy, Dialysis, IVF, etc.

The completion of the hospital will create over 600 jobs in the health sector and it is estimated to cost around $52.5 million USD. The agreement for the construction of the hospital is on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) Model which means the EASI Construction and Trading Limited will provide the entire funding whilst Government provides the land. The EASI Construction and Trading Limited has yielded the call of President Bio to expand health facilities and increase health infrastructure.

The agreement was signed by Mr Hashim Hashim, representative of EASI Construction and Trading Limited and Dr Alpha T. Wurie, Minister of Health and Sanitation.

