21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 29, 2020
type here...
BlogNews
Updated:

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

By Sierra Network
333
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications "In all our decisions during...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Government...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

“In all our decisions during this crisis we aim to save lives but we have also worked to sustain livelihood support to the most vulnerable and keep our key economic and human capital development sectors healthy,” says His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

I will now lay the issues bare for the consumption of all and sundry.

SAVING LIVES: Almost four months gone by, out of a total of 1,381 cumulative confirmed positive cases as at the time of putting these thoughts together, 897 precious lives have been saved with less than 500 cases left at Isolation centres, comparatively minimal deaths, and more than 130% discharged from quarantine homes. There has been provision of additional beds, ventilators, increased support to quarantine homes, hospitals and health centres nationwide. Kudos to our frontline health workers, development partners, and others who have contributed to the fight in one way or the other. We are also witnessing refurbishment and construction of hospitals and health centres nationwide, recruitment of over 2000 health workers most of whom are only getting pin codes under the New Direction after having volunteered for several years. This is a government with a human face indeed headed by a compassionate President.

SUSTAIN LIVELIHOOD: Emergency cash transfer has been provided to vulnerable informal sector workers including those working in micro and small enterprises and low paid workers in the service sector. Salaries are now paid promptly to public servants including teachers who have been receiving their 30% pay increase promised by the Talk and Do President Bio.

ECONOMY: At no time in the history of Sierra Leone have we seen such a fiscal discipline as demonstrated by this New Direction government. Inflation is steadily being controlled while the exchange rate has stabilized for months now. There is massive financial support to agriculture now in an effort to make the country food self sufficient.

In maintaining its flagship program the latest disbursement of school fees subsidies to Government and Government Assisted schools to the tune of a whooping Le42.8 billion has just been made to schools across the country. Over two million Pre-Primary, Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary School pupils are benefitting from the Free Quality Education. At least ten Tech/Voc institutions are functional in different parts of the country. The thrust of this is to develop the middle level manpower and prepare young people for the job market by giving them quality skills training with the overarching objective of reducing the high youth unemployment in the country.

This New Direction government is poised to fulfill all its pre-election promises and meet the aspirations of the people of this country.

Previous articlePresident Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

A LISTENING & CARING GOVERNMENT WITH A TALK & DO PRESIDENT (Part 1)

B.W. Bockarie: Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications "In all our decisions during...
Read more
Blog

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Government of His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier...
Read more
News

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

Sierra Network - 0
The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more
News

WATER RESOURCES MINISTER AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR WATER MANAGEMENT

Sierra Network - 0
(MIC. FTN. 15 June 2020) The Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Philip K Lansana, on Monday 15th June 2020...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update28th...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries Project

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Government of His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier...
Read more

The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening

News Sierra Network - 0
The Teaching Service Commission Guidelines For Heads Of School In Preparation For School Re-Opening
Read more

WATER RESOURCES MINISTER AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR WATER MANAGEMENT

News Sierra Network - 0
(MIC. FTN. 15 June 2020) The Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Philip K Lansana, on Monday 15th June 2020...
Read more

VP JULDEH JALLOH INAUGURATES SCHOOL LIBRARY AT RUSSELL

News Sierra Network - 0
Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 26th June, 2020 graced the opening of what he called “a fantastic library” at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Bio’s Government Disburses Over Le1 Billion For Youth In Fisheries...

Sierra Network - 0