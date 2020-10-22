23.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 22, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

A Court Ought Not Be Affected By The Political Weather Of The Day – Francis Ben Kaifala

By Sierra Network
217
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives!

EXCLUSIVE! Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives! World’s No....
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Four Inshore Patrol Craft for the Navy

Navy Headquarters, Murray Town, Thursday 22 October, 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

First Lady Fatima Bio To Meet With Housemates On Saturday 31st October 2020

Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio the First Lady of Sierra Leone will be LIVE with the housemates...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

“A court ought not be affected by the political weather of the day but will be effected by the political climate of the era. To deny this is deliberate ignorance”.

The BEST was saved for the LAST in my Lecture Series for the year 2020 when on Thursday 29th October, at 3:30PM I will be returning to my Alma Mater, Fourah Bay College, to have a conversation with the students, faculty and general public on a topic that will disect the underbellies of POLITICS and THE LAW to bring out the MISGIVINGS in traditional understanding of the ROLE, SPHERES and INTERPLAY between law and politics within the socio-political system in the ETERNAL BATTLE for SUPREMACY of one over the other.

Students will be left to answer the question, politics and law, which one matters?

Previous articleTruly sad when fools think that they are smart – First Lady Fatima Bio
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives!

EXCLUSIVE! Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives! World’s No....
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Four Inshore Patrol Craft for the Navy

Sierra Network - 0
Navy Headquarters, Murray Town, Thursday 22 October, 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned four inshore patrol craft...
Read more
Blog

First Lady Fatima Bio To Meet With Housemates On Saturday 31st October 2020

Sierra Network - 0
Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio the First Lady of Sierra Leone will be LIVE with the housemates on Saturday 31st October. The...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 6 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd October 20203 New Cases2340 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

A Court Ought Not Be Affected By The Political Weather Of The Day – Francis Ben Kaifala

Sierra Network - 0
"A court ought not be affected by the political weather of the day but will be effected by the political climate of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives!

Blog Sierra Network - 0
EXCLUSIVE! Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives! World’s No. 1 battery man, Berec, has...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Four Inshore Patrol Craft for the Navy

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Navy Headquarters, Murray Town, Thursday 22 October, 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned four inshore patrol craft...
Read more

First Lady Fatima Bio To Meet With Housemates On Saturday 31st October 2020

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio the First Lady of Sierra Leone will be LIVE with the housemates on Saturday 31st October. The...
Read more

Truly sad when fools think that they are smart – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Truly sad when fools think that they are smart by D time D realize that D are truly fools time has gone...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives!

Sierra Network - 0