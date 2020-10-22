A Court Ought Not Be Affected By The Political Weather Of The Day – Francis Ben Kaifala

“A court ought not be affected by the political weather of the day but will be effected by the political climate of the era. To deny this is deliberate ignorance”.

The BEST was saved for the LAST in my Lecture Series for the year 2020 when on Thursday 29th October, at 3:30PM I will be returning to my Alma Mater, Fourah Bay College, to have a conversation with the students, faculty and general public on a topic that will disect the underbellies of POLITICS and THE LAW to bring out the MISGIVINGS in traditional understanding of the ROLE, SPHERES and INTERPLAY between law and politics within the socio-political system in the ETERNAL BATTLE for SUPREMACY of one over the other.

Students will be left to answer the question, politics and law, which one matters?