A Country Will Not Enjoy Development Without Security – Abdul M. Fatoma

MY OPINION

As a country we will not enjoy development without security, we will not enjoy security without development, and we will not enjoy either without respect for human rights.

It is ironic that police are both a major support and a major threat to a democratic society.

When police operate under the rule of law they may protect democracy by their example of respect for the law and by suppressing crime. Police are moral, as well as legal, actors. Unlawful force by police can also violate the right to be free from discrimination, the right to liberty and security, and the right to equal protection under the law.

Young people have a fairly substantial interest in politics and social political issues in Sierra Leone, the bad news is that this does not translate into comparable levels of engagement with formal politics and the political system.

The ‘political’ education that goes on tends to be quite individualised and focuses more on the social aspects of young people’s lives without actually being political – and few young people are not fooled by this.

Effective communication is important in two respects to those who would wield political power: it is effective communication which elects men to national offices, and it is effective communication which enables men to exercise control over the direction and activity of the government and to incorporate certain opinions and preferences in the policies and laws of the land.

Democratic systems require that citizens are kept fully informed by governments (and others) in the interest of transparency and ultimately accountability.

Hence, all political communications have, as their final objective, the accountability of politicians at the ballot box.

Thus all political communications have what can be described as ‘above’ and ‘below’ the line content.

The above‐the‐line is the actual content of the message, the below‐the‐line is the implicit one of ‘think better of me and my colleagues think worse of my opponents’.

Consequently, no matter how personally honest and open an individual politician might be, the democratic system requires her or him to be always thinking about securing a successful result at the ballot box.

Thus we have the ‘political communications paradox’.

Sierra Leonean voters want politicians to be honest and accountable but this very demand means that politicians, implicitly, always have to have another agenda in operation when they are communicating with the public, i.e. securing their approval and then their support.

As a result, the trust which is a fundamental to the workings of a democratic system is constantly being undermined.

This has two effects.

First, that governments are obliged to make communications, rather than delivery, their real priority and second trust, not just in politicians but in the political system as a whole, tends to wane over time, which in turn endangers the very system it was designed to underpin.

©️A M Fatoma