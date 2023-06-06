A Comprehensive guide on how to sign up on the Ezipay SL App.

The first step is to get the app installed. You can download the app from either the Google playstore, the App store or through this link: https://linktr.ee/ezipaysl.

Once the app is installed and opened, you will need to complete the sign up by selecting the signup option on the app’s menu.

At the signup page, you will need to input all the required user information. This includes details such as your full name, your valid email address, desired password, and phone number.

After you have filled in all of the necessary information, tap on the register button and you are done with the sign up process.

The next step is to complete KYC verification. KYC stands for ‘Know Your Customer’ and is mandatory for everyone who wants to use the app. To complete KYC verification, you will need to tap on the Email Unverified button and then verify your email address via the link sent to you.

Once the email verification is complete, you will need to Tap to verify