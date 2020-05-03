23.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 4, 2020
A call for calm and respect for due process – Renaissance Movement Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

RENAISSANCE MOVEMENT SIERRA LEONE
Renaissance Movement – Sierra Leone calls for calm and respect for due process!!
Freetown, 3 May 2020-

The Renaissance Movement – Sierra Leone is deeply concerned about recent unpleasant political developments in the country. We find the Pademba Road Prison disturbances and the alleged attempts by some prisoners to free themselves from custody particularly troubling. We are also perturbed by the inflammatory statements issued by the country’s two major political parties, the main opposition, All People’s Congress Party (APC) and the incumbent, Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

The Movement therefore calls for the following:

For the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) to immediately appoint an independent and impartial panel to conduct thorough and timely investigations into the alleged “prison riots and attempted jailbreak”. While we acknowledge the government’s initial commitment to undertake a comprehensive investigation, we urge the authorities to make the process and outcome of the investigations fair, transparent and devoid of malice or political interference. The public deserves to know the full truth of what happened and to ensure that justice is served.

The Movement is deeply concerned by the incendiary responses from both the ruling and main opposition parties. We believe their respective releases were premature and likely to ignite tensions at a time when Sierra Leone needs level-headed calmness and a patriotic focus on the bigger COVID-19 fight. We call on both parties and indeed, every Sierra Leonean to refrain from stoking further tensions and to exercise restraint.

We note the arrest and detention of certain high-profile individuals for respective alleged offenses. The Movement reminds the GoSL of its obligation to continue to follow due process, respect press freedom and individual rights, including the rights to freedom of speech and protection from all abuses. The Movement will continue to closely monitor the situation. We ask all leaders and members of political parties and affected persons to remain law-abiding and to avoid any actions or utterances that could undermine our hard-earned peace in Sierra Leone.


Finally, the Renaissance Movement expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the 11 persons that died during the incident at the Pademba Road Prison on Wednesday, 29 April, 2020. We also sympathise with all those injured or directly affected by this unfortunate episode. The Movement calls on GoSL to prioritise providing the necessary medical care and psychosocial support for the Correctional Service officers as well as inmates who need immediate help.

Previous articleAs we head into Day 2 of our nationwide lockdown, we will identify cases and isolate – Solomon Jamiru
