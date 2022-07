81 people have been admitted to the Kenema public hospital in eastern Sierra Leone for suspected poisoning. According to the District Medical Officer, Dr Donald Grant, 56 of them are children.

They all attended a party for a child graduating from nursery. Dr Grant said further tests were still being carried out to determine the cause of the illness. They’re suspected to have eaten contaminated food during the party. No deaths have yet been confirmed. Details are still coming in.

