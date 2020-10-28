26 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

500 Forest Guards Resonates President Bio’s Promise to Create Jobs for Youths… -VP Juldeh Jalloh States

By Sierra Network
603
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Supreme Court Of Sierra Leone Order The Arrest Of Augustine Sorie Sengbe Marrah Esq

On a day when we all think there is a new dawn...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th October 20204 New Cases2354 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
SportsSierra Network - 0

UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER

SLFA PRESS RELEASE UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone has reiterated President Bio’s determination to give support to ecosystem governance.

The Vice President Jalloh referred to President Bio’s statement in Parliament in 2019 to support ecosystem governance furthering how the recruitment of five hundred game/forest guards to patrol protected areas in Sierra Leone is in sync with that statement. The employment of the five hundred forest guards, Dr. Jalloh, said was done in line with the New Direction Government’s promise to create jobs for the youth, taking into consideration the gender perspective.

Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh admonished the guards to showcase professionalism, respect for law and order and the community they are sent to. He called on the game guards to serve the community people, respect and treat the people with the highest standard of professionalism. Vice President Jalloh informed the guards of Government’s plans to monitor the activities of the game guards.

“Government will not tolerate any behavior that is outside the broader expectation. You are not sent to the community to sell land or beat people,” Vice President Jalloh also admonished.

He informed the attendees during the graduation ceremony of the recruited guards that the recruitment of the guards was a decision by the Government of Sierra Leone to strengthen the enforcement mechanisms of the National Protected Area Authority (NPAA).

The Vice President added that the recruitment of the guards will enhance the patrolling and monitoring of all protected areas. Vice President Jalloh described the recruitment as a commitment of the New Direction Government to robustly support environmental management as encapsulated in the Mid Term National Development Plan.

“Before the recruitment of the new five hundred guards who graduated this past weekend, the NPAA was constrained with manpower to manage fifteen networks with land coverage of over 250,000 km/sq across Sierra Leone,” Vice President Jalloh explained.

He furthered that NPAA had only two hundred and eighty guards. The inadequate manpower and capacity of the Authority, Dr. Jalloh stated, is responsible for the massive deforestation, encroachment especially in the Western Area Peninsula National Park, undermining livelihoods and water supply saying they are posing the greatest challenge to Government’s efforts to enhance conservation.

Saturday 24th October, 2020 marked the date of the graduation ceremony which was held at the Peace Mission Training Center at Hastings and was attended by Government functionaries, diplomatic community and family members of the graduates.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleFirst Lady Fatima Bio Justifies Interacting with Housemates on Saturday
Next articleUPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th October 20204 New Cases2354 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sports

UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASE UPDATE ON HEALTH STSTUS OF PLAYER AND OFFICIALS IN NIGER The Sierra Leone...
Read more
Blog

500 Forest Guards Resonates President Bio’s Promise to Create Jobs for Youths… -VP Juldeh Jalloh States

Sierra Network - 0
Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone has reiterated President Bio’s determination to give support to ecosystem...
Read more
Blog

First Lady Fatima Bio Justifies Interacting with Housemates on Saturday

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The 31st October 2020 will mark a turning point in the ongoing Reality TV Show, organized by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Supreme Court Of Sierra Leone Order The Arrest Of Augustine Sorie Sengbe Marrah Esq

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On a day when we all think there is a new dawn and we are celebrating the...
Read more

First Lady Fatima Bio Justifies Interacting with Housemates on Saturday

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The 31st October 2020 will mark a turning point in the ongoing Reality TV Show, organized by...
Read more

Former White House Assistant Director For Public Health Launches The Mansaray Foundation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Former White House Assistant Director For Public Health Launches The Mansaray Foundation FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 10/28/2020
Read more

All Means All – Inclusion in Kabala

Blog Sierra Network - 0
All Means All- Inclusion in Kabala Kabala is known for it's rich cultural diversity. So today, we focused our...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court Of Sierra Leone Order The Arrest Of Augustine Sorie...

Sierra Network - 0