50 Midwives added to the Health Sector…….

The School of Midwifery Bo (SoMBo) on Friday 10th December, 2021 graduated 50 midwives While commissioning the graduates, the honorable Minister of Health and Sanitation Dr. Austin Hinga Demby said, he is happy to Be part of the land mark occasion, he said midwives play an integral part in reducing maternal and newborn mortality and have saved thousands of lives.

Dr Demby added that, the training, education and tireless work of the midwives have been a crucial step towards achieving their sustainable development goals and presidential priorities in the health sector in Sierra Leone.

He further added that midwives provide other life saving reproductive health information and services, including antenatal and postnatal care and family planning.

Dr. Austin Demby continued that, midwives help to achieve universal access to sexual reproductive health, promote reproductive rights and reduce maternal and newborn mortality, which are the goals.

According to Dr. Demby he sad, “As a country we are mindful of the challenges confronting the health sector and fully aware that, our success in attaining the sustainable development goals and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) depends on people having access to quality, safe, effective and person centered care for the population particularly mother’s, children and the elderly, this cannot be guaranteed without skilled and dedicated workforce like you young graduates”.

Dr Demby congratulated the graduates on their achievement, he said “You are fortunate that you are graduating from an institution that has prepared you exceptionally well”.

He added that the school has prepared the graduates not just for the academic front, but similarly on the professional, to play their own part in helping mother’s and children improve their quality of life.

The Minister of Health and Sanitation Dr Austin Demby thanked the partners that are supporting the school of Midwifery Bo (SoMBo) “we are therefore very greatful to all partners especially the German government through their development cooperation funding unit for funding this very successful project which has been sustained in the last few years”.

Dr. Demby further thanked the partners onbehalf of H.E President Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, Catholic Diocese of Bo whose development wing, Caritas Sierra Leone, has been able to attract and maintain the development cooperation with a German Medical Organization to successfully implement this project.

He advice the graduates that Sierra Leone needs their output and they must play their part in turning this unacceptable situation of high Maternal and Child Mortality for the sake of all Sierra Leoneans and the country as a whole, he wish them the very best future endeavors.

Presenting the school report, the principal for the school of midwifery Bo (SoMBo) Sister Patricia Mokuwa, welcome all to celebrate the success of another graduating class.

She said the school is celebrating her successes, achievements and hard work from 2017 through 2021 the THEME for this year 2021 is “Follow the Data and Invest in Midwives”.

Sister Mokuwa said it is a great pleasure and honour to celebrate the graduates of another 50 newly qualified midwives (4males and 46 female) contributing to the Midwifery workforce in Sierra Leone.

She congratulated all the graduates of Set 003; the Class of 2019-2021. Sister Mokuwa commended the graduante for their dedication, diligence and hard work.

Sister Mokuwa added that, the School strives to contribute to the reduction of maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality by providing quality midwifery education, she said Set 003 where admitted in June 2019.

She disclosed that the school has a total population of 157 students the graduating class started with 50 students and all 50 took the State Board Examination in October, 2021.

“Mr. Chairman, distinguished guests, it is with pleasure that I inform you that the school had a 100% pass rate in the State Board Examination”.

She added that the school’s Mantra is making a ditference in Midwifery Education and practice by promoting quality and respectful maternity care, sister Mokuwa said the school products will work in rural communities to help improve on the high maternal and infant mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

Sister Patricia Mokuwa thanked all the partners that are supporting the school and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation for providing technical and political support to the school of midwifery Bo (SoMBo).

Chairing this auspicious occasion the senior permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation Mr Morie Momoh said, the Ministry will continue giving support to the school to provide more midwives to strengthen the health sector and to improve on the high maternal and infant mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

