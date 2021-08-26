50 FCC METPOL Recruits to Undergo Eight Weeks Intensive Training

The Freetown City Council’s Metropolitan Police (METPOL), on the 23rd August 2021, took another significant stride in its restructuring as 50 new recruits started their basic Police training.

Deputy Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), Elizabeth Turay opened the training exercise which was held at the Sierra Leone Peacekeeping and Law Enforcement Academy at Hastings.

The training of the FCC METPOL recruits will be a demanding 8-week program led by the SLP, which will lay the foundations for the recruits’ future careers.

FCC’s Chief Administrator, Festus Kallay, the Chair of the FCC Security Committee, the Head of the Human Resource Department, the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police, and a number of Ward Councillors joined Deputy Mayor Osman T Koroma, to urge the recruits to train hard and to thank the SLP for their excellent support.

As the first cohort of METPOL recruits to be trained since 2010, this METPOL course is a landmark event for FCC as it will significantly improve FCC’s capacity to protect life and property, and enforce sanitation Freetown’s bylaws.

The aforementioned functions are central to Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s drive to keep Freetown clean, reduce the risks of disaster and improve the quality of life for all Freetonians. This increase in METPOL’s strength is the first step in an ongoing reform that aims to enhance the force’s capacity as a credible, professional force that serves the City with distinction.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper