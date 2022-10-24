31.5 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Updated:

5 steps before the release of the Final Voters Register (FVR) for 2023 Elections

By Sierra Network
  1. Data consolidation into single unit
  2. De duplication -duplicate registrants’ data are eliminated
  3. Publish Provisional Voters Register (PVR) to public
  4. The Exhibition Exercise
  5. Update the PVR & release the FVR
