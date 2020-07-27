21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, July 27, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

$425,000 Provided by US to Combat Organized Crime In Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
130
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Transport Ministry Hands over Project Site For The Transformation Of Freetown

By Juliana Vandy:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIWl5S3GqgE
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

$425,000 Provided by US to Combat Organized Crime In Sierra Leone

According to a Release by United States Embassy in Freetown on the 23th July 2020, the U.S....
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Supplementary Budget for FY 2020 Sails through Parliament

A supplementary budget for FY 2020 was presented by the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, to...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

According to a Release by United States Embassy in Freetown on the 23th July 2020, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) announced a $425,000 contribution to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to support efforts to combat organized crime in Sierra Leone.

It continued that the United States values its relationship with Sierra Leone and enjoys a close partnership with UNODC furthering how the U.S. is providing such a contribution to UNODC to reinforce the effectiveness of the Sierra Leone Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and to strengthen the Sierra Leone Peacekeeping and Law Enforcement Academy (SILEA).

This initiative, the Embassy disclosed, will promote intelligence-led policing and investigations, interdiction and seizures of illicit drugs, and the prosecution of transnational organized crime cases. It was learnt that the project will also create and institutionalize professional law enforcement curriculum at SILEA that integrates respect for human rights and the rule of law.

It revealed that the INL funded the project through appropriations made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State that support efforts in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking worldwide. Those funds, it was maintained, will help the Government of Sierra Leone in building up the capacity to investigate and prosecute transnational organized criminal groups.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSupplementary Budget for FY 2020 Sails through Parliament
Next articleTransport Ministry Hands over Project Site For The Transformation Of Freetown
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Transport Ministry Hands over Project Site For The Transformation Of Freetown

By Juliana Vandy:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIWl5S3GqgE
Read more
Blog

$425,000 Provided by US to Combat Organized Crime In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
According to a Release by United States Embassy in Freetown on the 23th July 2020, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of...
Read more
Blog

Supplementary Budget for FY 2020 Sails through Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
A supplementary budget for FY 2020 was presented by the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, to the tune of Le 1.7...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 16 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Press Release

NACOVERC Warns Places Of Worship To Adhere To REGULATIONS Or Face CLOSURE

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Transport Ministry Hands over Project Site For The Transformation Of Freetown

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Juliana Vandy:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIWl5S3GqgE The Ministry of Transport...
Read more

Supplementary Budget for FY 2020 Sails through Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A supplementary budget for FY 2020 was presented by the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, to the tune of Le 1.7...
Read more

WHO Grants Sierra Leone €500,000 To Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity From 500 Up To 1000 Tests Per Day

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Press Release Freetown 25 July 2020. The World Health Organization Country Office has secured a grant...
Read more

“Hepatitis Kills 1.5 Million People Annually” – Says Dr. Lakkoh

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ibrahim Sorie KoromaHealth Education Officer-HED/MoHS As Sierra Leone Joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Hepatitis...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Transport Ministry Hands over Project Site For The Transformation Of Freetown

Sierra Network - 0