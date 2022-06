4 Accused persons who were before Hon. Justice Abdul Sheriff for various offences including Sexual Penetration have escaped from the Kamakwie Police while in Custody. The current LUC admits knowledge but said the Officers including the former LUC have been transferred. See Order

See Order pic.twitter.com/Upab5euT0A — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) June 28, 2022