First time in the history of Sierra Leone we have an effective coordinated approach to deal with the issue of rape by different government agencies.

NGO’s are also perfecting the symbiotic approach of working with the government and the community.

There is no easy solution , as we deal with perpetrators, we also work on a change of mindset , to combat the culture of rape.

Sustainable development is our goal, and our women must be equal partners. We must protect and educate our girls.

#handsoffourgirls