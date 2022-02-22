339 Nurses graduated from the Tonkolili District College of Health Sciences….

Saturday 19th February, 2022 the Tonkolili District College of Health Sciences (TDCHS) commissioned 339 nurses to add to the health sector.

While commissioning the graduates, the Honorable Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation Mrs. Princess Dugba said, she is happy to Be part of the land mark occasion, she said nurses play an integral part in the health sector and have saved thousands of lives.

Madam Dugba added that, the training, education and tireless work of the nurses have been a crucial step towards achieving their sustainable development goals and presidential priorities in the health sector in Sierra Leone.

She further added that, nurses provide life saving reproductive health information and services, including antenatal and postnatal care and family planning.

Madam Princess Dugba continued that, Nurse’s help to achieve universal access to sexual reproductive health, promote reproductive rights and reduce maternal and newborn mortality, which are the goals.

According to Madam Dugba she sad, “As a country we are mindful of the challenges confronting the health sector and fully aware that, our success in attaining the sustainable development goals and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) depends on people having access to quality, safe, effective and person centered care for the population particularly mother’s, children and the elderly, this cannot be guaranteed without skilled and dedicated workforce like you young graduates”.

Madam Princes Dugba, congratulated the graduates on their achievement, she said “You are fortunate that you are graduating from an institution that has prepared you exceptionally well”.

She added that, the college has prepared the graduates not just for the academic front, but similarly on the professional, to play their own part in helping mother’s, children and generally the people of Sierra Leone to improve their quality of life.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation Madam Princess Dugba thanked the partners that are supporting the Tonkolili District College of Health Sciences (TDCHS) “we are therefore very greatful to all partners for funding this very successful project which has been sustained in the last few years”. She disclosed that the government of Sierra Leone under the leadership of Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, has given the ministry one thousand pin-codes for the year 2021 and another one thousand by the end of 2022.

While making her statements, the Principal National School of Midwifery Dr. Juan H.E.E Shepherd, advice the graduates that Sierra Leone needs their output and they must play their part in turning this unacceptable situation of high Maternal and Child Mortality for the sake of all Sierra Leoneans and the country as a whole, she wish them the very best future endeavors.

She said, it is a great pleasure and honour to celebrate the graduates of another 339 newly qualified nurses(30 RNs and 309 SECHN) contributing to the Nurse’s workforce in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Shepherd congratulated all the graduates, she commended the graduates for their dedication, diligence and hard work.

Attending this auspicious occasion the Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation Dr. Alie Wurie said, the Ministry will continue giving support to the college to provide more nurses to strengthen the health sector and to improve on the high maternal and infant mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

Reciting the Florence Nightingale Pledge, the graduates pledged to pass their life’s in purity and to practice their profession faithfully.

In attendance was the Deputy Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, the Deputy Registrar Nurses and Midwives Board and other stakeholders.

