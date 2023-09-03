President Bio Departs For Kenya

“I depart for Nairobi, Kenya today to join colleagues Heads of State for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit under the theme: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World” on September 4-6, 2023.

I will address the gathering on Sierra Leone’s strategy to build a climate-resilient future for the country’s diverse ecosystems and the well-being of its citizens. During the Summit, I will pursue innovative green growth and climate finance solutions to address Sierra Leone’s Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation challenges to build a more climate-resilient nation.”

© His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio

