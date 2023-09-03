21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, September 7, 2023
President Bio Departs For Kenya

By Sierra Network
“I depart for Nairobi, Kenya today to join colleagues Heads of State for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit under the theme: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World” on September 4-6, 2023.

I will address the gathering on Sierra Leone’s strategy to build a climate-resilient future for the country’s diverse ecosystems and the well-being of its citizens. During the Summit, I will pursue innovative green growth and climate finance solutions to address Sierra Leone’s Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation challenges to build a more climate-resilient nation.”

© His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will depart #SierraLeone for #Kenya today to attend the #AfricaClimateSummit23 under the theme: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World”. On the Invitation of the host, His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto, His Excellency

@PresidentBio will join about 23 other Heads of State and over 30,000 delegates for the critical Summit. The inaugural

@AfClimateSummit championed by President

@WilliamsRuto, will be held in #Nairobi from 4-6 September. #ACS23 aims to address the increasing exposure to #climatechange and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in #Africa. President Julius Maada Bio will address the gathering on Sierra Leone’s strategy to build a climate-resilient future for the country’s diverse ecosystem and the well-being of its citizens. At the Summit, His Excellency

@PresidentBio will pursue innovative #GreenGrowth and #ClimateFinance solutions to address Sierra Leone’s Climate Change #Adaptation and #Mitigation challenges to build a more climate-resilient nation. The #AfricaClimateSummit23 will serve as a platform to inform, frame, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change.

