3 SENTENCED, Unlawful Possession of Kush: Principal Magistrate, His Worship Mark Ngegba has imprisoned Mohamed Osman Bangura, Yeanoh Kargbo and Ibrahim Bangura on various Counts for Unlawful Possession of Kush. 1st and 2nd accused sentenced to 1 year and 3rd accused to 2 years.

— Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) November 16, 2022