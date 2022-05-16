ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA



Ref: ACC/PR/22/009 16th May, 2022



PRESS RELEASE



ACC WARNS SCHOOL AUTHORITIES AGAINST EXTORTION AND EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has received reports of some School Authorities allegedly engaging in the extortion of monies from pupils (candidates for the public examinations), their parents, and guardians, for the issuance of Batch Registration System (BRS), which serves as a “Pass” that will allow candidates to enter Examination Centres and sit to the respective Public Examination, i.e, the West African Senior Secondary Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The Commission hereby reminds school authorities that these acts are clearly in violation of Section 28 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 as amended in 2019, which prohibits the soliciting, offering and accepting of an advantage; and the principles guiding the implementation of the Free Quality Education, since all tuition fees and fees for public examinations for Government and Government assisted schools are paid for by the Government of Sierra Leone.



Moreover, the Commission wishes it to be known that in tandem with the Communiqué of July 16, 2020, it will collaborate with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE), the Sierra Leone Police and other education stakeholders, to vigorously and effectively monitor the conduct of the ongoing WASSCE (SC) and forthcoming BECE Examinations.

Additionally, the general public, especially candidates writing these examinations, are reminded that, Section 128(3) of the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act of 2019 strongly prohibits examination malpractices of any kind; which penalty, upon conviction, is a fine of not less than Fifty Million Leones (Le 50,000,000) or imprisonment of not less than Five years, or both such fine and imprisonment. Schools and Examination Centres who intend to demand money from prospective candidates for the aforesaid Examinations in a bid to provide candidates the atmosphere to engage in malpractices are also strongly advised to desist forthwith.



In this regard, members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected corrupt acts to the ACC, by calling on the following numbers: 077-985-985 or 077-986-986. For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact Sylvanus Blake, Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]

…………………………

PATRICK SANDI

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH