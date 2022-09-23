25 players and 21 officials embark on two FIFA sanctioned friendlies against Bafana Bafana and The Leopards of DR Congo on the 24th and 27th September 2022 respectively.

LIST OF LEONE STARS DELEGATION FOR SOUTH AFRICA AND DR CONGO FRIENDLIES

A delegation of 25 players and 21 officials has been designated to represent Sierra Leone in South Africa and Morocco as the country’s senior national team (Leone Stars) embarks on two FIFA sanctioned friendlies against Bafana Bafana and The Leopards of DR Congo on the 24th and 27th September 2022 respectively.

The first batch constituting fourteen foreign-based players including the captain Steven Caulker had arrived in Johannesburg and have been under the technical watch of the Head Coach John Keister whilst the second batch, who have been in Ghana for visa processing, will arrive in South Africa in the morning hours of Friday.

Both sets of players have been undergoing fitness maintenance training as the team look forward to a full fledge session at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday evening.

Please find, attached below, the full list of delegation.