21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

24th December is Deadline for Payment of Stolen Public Funds -Legal Consultant States

By Sierra Network
250
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

24th December is Deadline for Payment of Stolen Public Funds -Legal Consultant States

Barrister Lahai Momoh Farmah, who is the Principal Legal Consultant at office of the Attorney General and...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Members of Parliament Engaged by Public Sector Reform Unit on Salary Harmonization

Members of Parliament were engaged on the 9th November, 2020 by the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU)...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

National Commission for Democracy Poised to Reintroduce Civic Education in Schools

On the 9th November 2020, the National Commission for Democracy (NCD), with support from the Government of...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Barrister Lahai Momoh Farmah, who is the Principal Legal Consultant at office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has categorically admonished all those indicted by the Government White Paper to repay public funds that were allegedly stolen as indicated by the Commissions of Inquiry against the 24th December, 2020 or face the full force of the law.

He stated that on the 9th November 2020 during a news conference that was held at the Ministry of Information and Communications Conference Room 8th Floor Youyi Building in Freetown.

The Principal Legal Consultant explained that December 24 will be exactly three months since the Government White Paper was disclosed by His Excellency the President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, meaning that the grace period of 90 days ends on that day.

He maintained that they will go into full enforcement of the recommendations immediately after the expiration of the grace period, and that those who have not entered into plea bargain or have not started paying back will be forced to comply.

Barrister Farma dilated on the steps taken so far by the Ministry of Justice to ensure implementation of the White Paper recommendations, saying that there are three stages involved and two are already underway.

He revealed that they have received a substantial amount of people and institutions that have already opted to pay back what they stole and they have started paying into a special account set up for that purpose by the Accountant General’s Office.

The Barrister commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for popularising the White Paper nationally and for engaging stakeholders regionally on its findings and recommendations.

He furthered that they have already received 58 appeals from indicted persons and they are presently working on preparing responses to all of them.

He assured that they are working round the clock to ensure that those that have legitimate and genuine appeals get justice while those that owe the Government must pay.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, reiterated that the White Paper recommendations will be implemented to the fullest and nobody will scuttle it, adding that anybody who dares to stand before its implementation will face the full force of the law.

The news conference was moderated by the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mamadi Gobeh Kamara.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleMembers of Parliament Engaged by Public Sector Reform Unit on Salary Harmonization
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

24th December is Deadline for Payment of Stolen Public Funds -Legal Consultant States

Barrister Lahai Momoh Farmah, who is the Principal Legal Consultant at office of the Attorney General and...
Read more
Blog

Members of Parliament Engaged by Public Sector Reform Unit on Salary Harmonization

Sierra Network - 0
Members of Parliament were engaged on the 9th November, 2020 by the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU) on the establishment of the...
Read more
Blog

National Commission for Democracy Poised to Reintroduce Civic Education in Schools

Sierra Network - 0
On the 9th November 2020, the National Commission for Democracy (NCD), with support from the Government of Sierra Leone commenced its Community...
Read more
Uncategorized

Napoleon Koroma Redeems Nieni Chiefdom from Hunger Pandemic

Sierra Network - 0
The Deputy Minister of Justice honorable Napoleon Koroma being passionately zealous about president Bio’s proclamation during the State Opening of the fifth...
Read more
Sports

Official List Of 42 Man Delegation Including The Minister Of Sport To Nigeria

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Members of Parliament Engaged by Public Sector Reform Unit on Salary Harmonization

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Members of Parliament were engaged on the 9th November, 2020 by the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU) on the establishment of the...
Read more

National Commission for Democracy Poised to Reintroduce Civic Education in Schools

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On the 9th November 2020, the National Commission for Democracy (NCD), with support from the Government of Sierra Leone commenced its Community...
Read more

TO BUILD A NEW JUDICIARY: Chief Justice Gives Stern Warning To Corrupt Officials

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Law Courts Building Freetown, Tuesday 10th November, 2020: Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice, His Lordship Desmond Babatunde Edwards...
Read more

Conducting Staff Capacity Building… Judiciary Suspends Court Sittings for Six Days

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Judiciary of Sierra Leone will today 9th November, 2020 commence a training programme targeting Court Registrars,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Members of Parliament Engaged by Public Sector Reform Unit on Salary...

Sierra Network - 0