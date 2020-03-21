24hrs Extension For The Suspension Of All Scheduled Flights To Sierra Leone

PRESS RELEASE

24 HOURS EXTENSION FOR THE SUSPENSION OF ALL SCHEDULED FLIGHTS TO SIERRA LEONE

Lungi, 21st March 2020: Subsequent to the press release published by the Ministry of Transport and Aviation on Thursday 19th March 2020 on the suspension of all commercial (scheduled) flights to and from the Freetown International Airport (FNA) as a possible safety and security measure in the prevention of Coronavirus, the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), in agreement with the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, has extended 24 hours to the period of suspension (Saturday 20th March 2020 to Sunday 22nd March 2020).

The extension came as a result several engagements with the Board of Airline Representatives (BAR), the International Community, coupled with numerous concerns from Sierra Leoneans who are currently stranded in other countries not affected by the virus.

Effective Sunday 22nd March 2020, all scheduled flights to and from the Freetown International Airport (FNA) are hereby suspended until further notice. The suspension will take into effect mid night of the said date.

While the SLCAA notes the possible concerns this might raise in the fight to prevent Coronavirus, the Authority wishes to assure the general public of its full commitment in the fight against the virus. All screening measures will be applied and all the policies that have been instituted by the Government of Sierra Leone will be strictly adhered to.

Safety and Security, our priority

Signed:

Moses Tiffa Baio,

Director-General,

SLCAA.