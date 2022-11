Justice Manuela A.J. Harding has sentenced 20-year-old Ibrahim Hassan Bangura to life imprisonment for penetrating a 3-year-old boy in his anus. Justice Harding ordered the Accused to pay NLe. 30,000 compensation to the victim. The accused admitted to the offence and pleaded for mercy.

